JV Company Details explained: L&T, Tata and Boeing in the race to build AMCA fighter jet in partnership with HAL/ADA

After R Madhavan, Chairman and Managing Director of Government-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) confirmed that India’s first 5.5 Generation Stealth will be built in Partnership with a Private company, it now has been confirmed that at least 4-5 companies have expressed their interests in tieing up with ADA and HAL for the new company which will exclusively manufacture 100+ AMCA fighter jets in an upcoming facility at Defense Production Corridors to be set up in Tamil Nadu.

Responding to ADA’s Expression of Interest (EOI) initial transaction documents issued some time back for the new Joint venture company, Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL), Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T), Boeing India Inc, Lakshmi Machine Works Limited (LMW) and Vem Technologies Private Limited are some of the companies which have come forward and sent their proposals for the new proposed joint venture company as informed to idrw.org.

In the previous report, idrw.org had informed that HAL will be lead integrator in the AMCA program but as per new information provided which is yet to verified, it won’t be. Selected Private company in the new Jv will run the whole operation and production floor while HAL will only be providing, guidance and training in setting up the new facility which will be majorly owned by the new company.

idrw.org for the first time can confirm that the new facility might also be used for manufacturing of TEDBF for Navy and ORCA for IAF from 2030 onwards since HAL facilities will be busy manufacturing MWF-AF for the IAF during that period but the final decision is yet to be made on that. The facility is almost ready and as per the information provided, ADA will transfer the design details to the new company and which will set up the supply chain for the AMCA production and will be in charge of TD and Prototypes.

Once a Private sector company is selected and a new company is registered and formed, the almost ready facility will be used to assemble the first TD of AMCA by 2025 which will have its first flight by 2027, AMCA will enter production by 2035 onwards in Mk1 configuration for 40 jets and Mk2 configuration in 2039 for 80+ jets. IAF has expressed interests in 100+ AMCA jets some reports hinting at 120 jets with Two engine options of F414-GE-INS6 and locally manufactured K10+ engine for Mk2.

