‘Just as Lord Hanuman…’: Brazil evokes Ramayana requesting India for Hydroxychloroquine

| By

SOURCE: TIMES NOW

In times of Covid-19, Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) is the new oil – or so it seems. After US President Donald Trump’s shock and awe tactics to urge New Delhi into releasing the drug now Brazil which has made a humble request for the same.

The deeply conservative President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, has asked New Delhi for the anti-malarial drug in the name of god – or more precisely the Hindu deity Hanuman. Evoking the Hindu scripture Ramayana, Bolsonaro in a letter to Modi, asked India to export the drug to Brazil amid increasing cases of coronavirus in the country.

“Just as Lord Hanuman brought the holy medicine from the Himalayas to save the life of Lord Rama’s brother Laksmana, and Jesus healed those who were sick and restored the sight to Bartimeu, India and Brazil will overcome this global crisis by joining forces and sharing blessings for the sake of all peoples. Please accept, your Excellency, the assurances of my highest esteem and consideration,” Bolsonaro wrote to Modi.

US President Donald Trump’s hard-selling of HCQ has put the spotlight on India – which is the world’s largest producer of the anti-malarial drug.

Just two days after Trump warned India of retaliation if it did not lift the ban on its export, New Delhi complied. In a statement, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said India will supply the drug seen by some as effective in the treatment of coronavirus to those nations which are worst-affected by the viral outbreak.”We will also be supplying these essential drugs to some nations who have been particularly badly affected by the pandemic. We would, therefore, discourage any speculation in this regard or any attempts to politicise the matter,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.

“In view of the humanitarian aspects of COVID19 pandemic, it has been decided that India would licence paracetamol & Hydroxychloroquine in appropriate quantities to all our neighbouring countries who are dependent on our capabilities,” MEA further said.

After the MEA communique, President Trump praised PM Modi in an interview with Fox News stating he has managed to procure 29 million tablets of the drug.