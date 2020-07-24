Joint trials of Dhruvastra ATGM later this year, Induction their after

SOURCE: RAUNAK KUNDE / NEWS BEAT / IDRW.ORG

Dhruvastra anti-tank guided missile was tested in direct and top attack mode at ITR Balasore (Odisha) will be going through another round of Trials from a ground launcher and will be tested by end of this year jointly by Indian Air Force (IAF) and Indian Army team onboard ALH Rudra WSI Helicopters headed by Indian Army team as per information provided sources close to idrw.org.

Dhruvastra is an advanced and improved variant of HELINA anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) which has been tested multiple times successfully and once Joint trials are cleared it will be ready for induction by mid of 2021 in pre-production batches to be armed on initially on ALH-Rudra WSI and later on the LCH Attack Gunships.

Dhruvastra has a maximum range of 7-8 km and a longer range version of HELINA anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) called SANT ATGM which is equipped with a new nose-mounted active radar seeker and has a range of 15-20km already has been tested successfully and will be ready for induction in 2021 onwards also along with Dhruvastra ATGM to be armed on the indigenous ALH-Rudra WSI and LCH Attack Gunships.

