J&K: Week After Going Missing, SPO Arrested Along With Rifle In Kashmir’s Kulgam District

SOURCE: ABP NEWS

A week after going missing in Kulgam, a Special Police Officer (SPO) was arrested along with an AK-47 rifle in south Kashmir district on Tuesday. Officials said that SPO Zakir Ahmad Malik (No. 967/K) son of Mohammad Sikinder Malik of Hangir was arrested along with the rifle, one magazine and 24 rounds.

He had deserted along with an AK weapon, one magazine and 30 rounds from police station Frisal on December 22. A senior police officer confirmed the arrest and said that further investigations are underway.

Meanwhile, two terrorists surrendered on Tuesday during an encounter with the security forces in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district, officials said. Police said the encounter in Tongdounu took place on the basis of a specific input about the presence of terrorists in that area.

The area was cordoned off and an operation was started.

While the operations were underway, families of the holed up terrorists appealed to them lay down their weapons and surrender. The two local terrorists belonging to the Lashkar-e-Taiba surrendered before the police and security forces.

Arms and ammunition, including two pistols, and some incriminating documents were recovered from them.

“During the encounter between terrorists and police/security forces at Tongdounu, Kulgam, two local terrorists of LeT surrendered on appeal of families. Incriminating materials including two pistols and ammunition recovered,” the police added.