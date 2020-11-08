J&K wants to live with India of Mahatma Gandhi: Farooq Abdullah

National Conference (NC) chief and former chief minister Farooq Abdullah on Friday hit out at the BJP and asserted that Jammu and Kashmir wants to stay with India that belongs to Mahatma Gandhi and not the BJP.

Farooq Abdullah, along with vice-president of the NC Omar Abdullah, was addressing party activists here after arrival from Srinagar. “If Jammu and Kashmir wanted to go to Pakistan, they would have done so in 1947. No one could have stopped it. But our nation is Mahatma Gandhi’s India. Not BJP’s India,” Farooq Abdullah said.

Omar Abdullah described abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A as the biggest “blunder” of the BJP government. This has generated a feeling among the people as if they were not safe even in their own land.

The NC leader claimed that the people of Jammu and Kashmir were feeling more alienated than ever before and that the central government had failed to live up to its promise of bringing more development to the UT.

Abrogation of the Articles 370 and 35A has alienated the people more than before.

“Where are the development works? One year 3 months period is long enough to get started on such projects. We’d always say don’t be under a misconception that removing Article 370 and 35A will solve all problems. It is the biggest mistake for J&K.

Incidents of terrorism have increased after abrogation of these Articles and splitting J&K into two union territories.