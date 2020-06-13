J&K: Two militants killed in encounter with security forces in Kulgam

| By

SOURCE: ENS

Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district, the police said on Saturday morning. Jammu and Kashmir Police said the encounter broke out at the Nipora area of Kulgam. “Two unidentified militants killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir Zone Police said on Twitter.

Earlier this week, security forces killed 14 militants in three major operations in South Kashmir. On Thursday, two militants, who were believed to be in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district, managed to escape after a brief encounter with forces, police said. But a day before, five militants were killed in Shopian district of South Kashmir. Wednesday’s encounter took place at Sugoo area of Shopian after joint forces cordoned off the area on the basis of an intelligence input.

An official said four out of the five local militants killed on Wednesday were affiliated to the Hizbul Mujahideen, one of them being a district commander of the outfit. The one other militant was affiliated to Lashkar-e-Taiba, said the official.

“We have another successful operation today after Shopian Police generated intelligence in which five militants were killed and one of them is a HM commander. Since Sunday, 14 militants have been killed in three operations in Shopian district. It was a group of militants from HM and LeT outfits,” IGP, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar told The Indian Express. “I congratulate the ground officers for no collateral damage.”

Also, security forces have gunned down 89 militants in the Valley so far in this year. Among those killed are top leaders of four militant outfits, including Hizbul Mujahideen operations chief Riyaz Naikoo.

According to official data, more than half of the militants killed since January 1 were affiliated to Hizbul and most slain militants were local residents, The Indian Express has learnt.