J&K: Thousands Throng BSF’s Recruitment Camp To Serve “Mother India”, Teach Pak A Lesson

To thwart Pakistan’s attempt to radicalise the youth and provide them with a chance to serve India, BSF in 2019 started open rally recruitments especially for the youth of Union Territory of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh. The first round was held in November 2019 and the second round scheduled in December and then April 2020 but was postponed due to COVID-19 crisis.

Republic spoke to candidates coming from border areas of Jammu region, who said they have seen aggression of Pakistan themselves and by joining BSF, they want to serve mother India and teach Pakistan a lesson.

The second round took place at various places across J&K as well as Ladakh. “Border Security Force held the second round of recruitment in the form of written test at nine centres spread at its campuses in Srinagar, Bandipore, Baramulla, Kupwara, Gurez Tangdhar and also at Police Line, Kargil, ITBP Camp, Leh and Police Line, Diskit, Nubra Valley, Dist. Leh; for the post of constable (general duty) in BSF & CISF for eligible youth from 22 districts of UTs Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. The first open rally by BSF since the creation of the Union Territories for a total of 1356 vacancy, is being conducted since November 2019 to provide employment to the youth of J&K and Ladakh,” BSF statement added.

11,000 aspirants register

It further read that over 11,000 aspirants had registered to get recruited in BSF & CISF at the initial stage and after the screening of their physical parameters and efficiency test, 5,151 male and 438 female candidates were found fit to appear for the written test on 18 October 2020. Originally this written test was scheduled on 29 December 2019 but due to unconducive weather and later COVID-19 restrictions, it had to be postponed.

“This recruitment rally across all the three regions goes a long way in meeting the aspirations of the youths of the hinterland and remote areas, who wish to join the BSF, serve the nation and carve out a brighter future for themselves and their families. The response received from these candidates is extremely overwhelming as BSF continues its policy of reaching out to the youth of the J&K and Ladakh for executing various measures for their betterment,” it added.