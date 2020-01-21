J&K police claims to have recovered 32 items from Davinder Singh including AK-47, US made pistol in Kashmir

SOURCE: ET

Jammu and Kashmir police have claimed to find a number of pistols, and an AK- 47 with UBGL launcher, from arrested Dy SP Davinder Singh. Dy SP Davinder Singh was arrested along with one of the most wanted Hizb ul Mujahideen commander Syed Naveed Mushtaq, and his his associate Rafi Rather and an alleged Over Ground Worker Irfan Shafi Mir on January 11, when they were travelling on highway on way to Jammu.

The J&K police registered FIR number 5/2020, against the accused, at police station Qazigund in Kulgam district of Southern Kashmir. They were booked under Arms Act, Explosive Substance Act and Unlawful Activities Act.

While Singh has been suspended. J&K police as per the FIR recovered the following items from the i20 car they were traveling in:

1. AK 47 rifle with UBGL launcher

2. Six magazines of AK 47 rifle

3. 174 rounds of AK 47 rifle

4. Chinese Pistol

5. Chinese Pistol (Cal-30)

6. Three magazines of pistol

7. Seven live pistol rounds

8. 10 Chinese pistol rounds

9. US made Pistol with one magazine

10.Four UBGL grenades

11.One live Chinese grenade

12.One tear smoke grenade

13.Two pouches

14.One power bank with Data cable

15.Two medium-size Tape Rolls