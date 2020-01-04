J&K: Police and security forces arrest Lashkar terrorist Nisar Dar, discover huge weapon cache

According to police officials, a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was arrested by Jammu and Kashmir police and security forces on Friday night from the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital in Srinagar. The security forces are said to have recovered huge amounts of weapons from him too.

He had, according to police officer Imtiyaz Hussain, had earlier escaped from an encounter in Kullan village of Ganderbal district, in which one Pakistani terrorist was killed. However, this time around, Dar was arrested in a joint operation by the Indian Army and the Special Operations Group of the Jammu and Kashmir Police. According to media reports, Dar was listed as a categorised terrorist and has eight FIRs against him. He was also detained twice under the Public Safety Act (PSA) before.

Breaking the news, Hussain took to Twitter to say, “Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist Nisar Dar arrested by J&K Police & Security Forces. He had escaped from an encounter in Kullan Ganderbal in which one Pakistani terrorist of proscribed terror outfit was killed. This dreaded terrorist was wanted in many terror crimes.”

While speaking to PTI, a Jammu and Kashmir police officer, said, “Nisar Ahmad Dar, a resident of the Hajin area of Bandipore district in north Kashmir, was arrested by the Special Operations Group of the Jammu and Kashmir Police from Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital in the city.”

Officials have also confirmed that Dar, who had joined Lashkar in 2018, was involved in terrorist activities for the last few years. Following that, it was also reported that he had, in 2018, gone missing from his home in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora after which he joined the Lashkar-e-Taiba. As a confirmation of the same, a picture of Dar flaunting an AK-47 also went viral on social media.

Officials are now interrogating Dar about any more information that he might have.