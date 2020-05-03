J&K: One Army Man Injured, Another Succumbs To Injuries In Accidental Grenade Blast In Kupwara

| By

SOURCE: ABPLIVE

In a shocking incident, an Army man was killed while another suffered injuries in an accidental grenade blast in Karnah sector in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district. Both jawans belonged to JAT regiment and were posted on LOC for an anti-militancy drill.

An official said that two soldiers were injured during training operations when a grenade went off accidentally in Karnah sector. They said that both the army men were evacuated for treatment but one among them has succumbed to his injuries while the other is undergoing treatment at Badami Bagh Cantonment in Srinagar.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kupwara, Shriram Ambarkar also confirmed the incident and said both the army men suffered injuries due to accidental blast and SHO Karnah has reached the spot to ascertain the facts. He said one of the soldiers has died while the other is undergoing treatment at Srinagar military hospital.

Local news Agency identified the dead Jawan as Naik Joginder Singh while the injured jawan is identified as Jitendar Singh. However, army has not issued any statement on the incident or the casualties till now