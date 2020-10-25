J&K govt employees can now be forced retired after 22 years of service, Many separatist could be shown the door now

The J&K government has amended Article 226 (2) of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Service Regulations for a provision to retire at any time any government servant in the public interest after he has completed 22 years of service or attained 48 years of age.

To identify deadwood in the administration, a notification issued by the government has also provided a time schedule, saying an exercise to review performance will be initiated for each government servant after completion of 22 years of service or attaining 48 years of age and any time subsequently as may be required.

The changes follow directions from Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, sources said, adding that this has been done as earlier provisions empowering the government to prematurely retire an employee on the basis of non-performance, misbehaviour and bad conduct were “very vague”. As a result, all those who were retired prematurely managed to rejoin service following court orders, they added. Following the amendment, the UT service regulations have now been brought at par with those followed at the Centre, they said.

The appropriate authority will now have to give either three months prior notice or three months of allowance to retire any employee, according to a notification issued by Financial Commissioner Dr Arun Kumar Mehta.

It clarified that the order will not be applicable to those working on posts included in Schedule II of these Rules.

The Administrative Department has to maintain a register of staff who are due to attain 48 years age or complete 22 years of service, the notification said, adding the register should be scrutinised at the beginning of every year by nominated officers and review the performance of employees.

To ensure a review, the amended regulations provide for the formation of an internal committee in each department comprising the administrative secretary, concerned head of department, and two senior officers to be nominated by the administrative secretary.

The broad criteria to be followed by the review committee while reviewing the performance of employees should be their fitness/competence and their utility for the purpose for which they are employed.