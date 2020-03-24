J&K government revokes Omar Abdullah’s PSA detention after seven months

| By

SOURCE: ENS

Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday revoked detention of former Chief Minister and National Conference working president Omar Abdullah, paving way for his release after over seven months of detention following the scrapping of Article 370 and bifurcation of J&K state by the centre on August 5.

Jammu and Kashmir government spokesman Rohit Kansal informed about revoking detention order of Omar. “Government issues orders revoking detention of Shri Omar Abdullah,” Kansal tweeted. Omar along with many other mainstream and separatist leaders, businessman, lawyers, civil society members and youth was detained on August 5 immediately after scrapping of Article 370 and bifurcation of J&K centre by the centre on August 5 last year.

He was lodged at Hari Niwas Palace and in February, the former CM was booked under stringent Public Safety Act (PSA).

The revocation of his detention order has paved for his release and he would be released from Hari Niwas Palace after completion of all legal formalities.

Omar in his over seven-month-long detention has not trimmed his beard and now sports a long white beard.

His not trimming his beard is seen as a mark of protest by him against scrapping of J&K’s special status.

On March 13, Omar’s father and three-time former J&K chief minister and sitting Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar Farooq Abdullah was released after his detention under PSA was revoked.

At least eight mainstream leaders including three ex CMs Farooq, Omar and Mehbooba Mufti were booked under PSA. With the release of Farooq and his son, six other mainstream leaders including Mehbooba Mufti are under detention under PSA.