J&K: ‘Do not give shelter to unknown’, says Indian Army

SOURCE: ABP LIVE

“Civilians who are already facing the problem of COVID-19 and are under lockdown to prevent further spread of this infection are being unnecesssarily harassed by the terrorists in search for shelter, food and money. We appeal the citizens that they should not give shelter to unknown terrorists as they may be spreading the coronavirus further”, General Operation Commanding (GOC) Victor Force, A Sengupta, said.