J&K Cong leader parrots ‘Gupkar gang’, seeks US Prez elect Biden’s help in reinstating article 370

| By

SOURCE: NEWSROOMPOST

Ever since Article 370 abrogated in Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress Party has maintained the attacks on NDA Government for, as they claim, undemocratic move. A Congress leader in Jammu and Kashmir said that Joe Biden should put pressure on the NDA government and restore Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Jahanzeb Sirwal, Congress spokesperson, said, “Joe biden will definitely create pressure on government of India that the decision that was taken on August 4, 2019 in an undemocratic manner ie revocation of Article 370 and 35 (A).”

