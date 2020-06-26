J&K: 3 terrorists gunned down in Tral

Three terrorists have been killed in a 20-hours long gunbattle in Tral area of Pulwama district. The encounter had started on Thursday evening after militants hiding in the area opened fire on the search party of the troops. The heavy exchange of gunfire between the two sides continued throughout the night.

A police official said the identity of the deceased militants was being ascertained. It was the 13th encounter between militants and security forces in restive south Kashmir this month.