Jharkhand: Wanted Maoist commander, 3 aides bid farewell to arms

SOURCE: Express News Service

Wanted Maoist zonal commander Boyda Pahan, along with his three aides, surrendered before police in Ranchi on Monday. Pahan, who had a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on his head, decided to lay down arms as he was impressed by the surrender policy of the State Government.

The surrender took place in presence of Ranchi range DIG Akhilesh Jha, Deputy Commissioner Chhavi Ranjan, and SSP Surendra Kumar Jha at New Police Lines in Ranchi. The other three Maoists who surrendered are Gonda Pahan, Birsa Mundu, and Birsa Munda.

Police said Boyda Pahan was involved in about 48 cases related to murder, extortion, loot, and encounter with police.

“Boyda Pahan was a zonal commander and has 48 cases registered against him in different police stations in Ranchi and Khunti area of Jharkhand. It’s good that they have decided to join the mainstream,” said DIG Akhilesh Jha. All of them have surrendered after getting impressed by the surrender policy of the State Government, he added.

Presently, they have been handed over a cheque of Rs 1 lakh each, while other benefits under the ‘Nai Disha’ scheme of the Jharkhand Government will be given to them after that, said the DIG.

After his surrender, Boyda Pahan revealed that he also had pressure from his family members to surrender and get into the mainstream. He has a wife and two children in his family.

“I decided to surrender only after getting impressed by the surrender policy of the State Government as I want to get into the mainstream so that my children can become responsible citizens,” said Pahan. He wanted his children to be doctors, he added.