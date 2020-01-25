JeM commander, two terrorists trapped in Awantipora encounter

SOURCE: ANI

A top Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) commander and two other hardcore terrorists are suspected to be trapped in the encounter with police and security forces which broke out in Awantipora in Pulwama district on Saturday.

The encounter is still going on and the Jammu and Kashmir police and security personnel are involved in the operation. “Top Jaish commander and 2 other hardcore terrorists reportedly trapped. Encounter going on,” Jammu and Kashmir police tweeted. Further details are awaited.

On Friday, terrorists lobbed a grenade in Noorbagh area of Srinagar, officials said.