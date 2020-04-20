Japanese and US companies to develop the next fighter

SOURCE : SANKEI

It was revealed on the 18th that the government has decided to establish a working group composed of Japanese and US companies to develop the next fighter to succeed the Air Self-Defense Force’s F2 fighter. Considering the United States or the United Kingdom as the partner country for co-development, the United Kingdom was considered to be the dominant country at the time, but it means that the final adjustment will be made in joint development with the United States. It was decided that the United States would be suitable for developing under the initiative of Japan in order to maintain the manufacturing base of fighter aircraft.

The next fighter will be developed as the first domestically produced stealth fighter that is hard to be caught by radar so that it can be deployed from the year 17 of Reiwa, when about 90 F2 will be retired. The budget for the 2nd fiscal year was about 28 billion yen, and the initial design of the fighter system was started.

The mid-term defense plan (2018 for 5 years), which was formulated in 2018, is a basic policy for promoting the development of the next fighter. “With a view to”, and “development led by Japan.” The partner country for joint development will be decided by the end of the second year of Reiwa.

The UK plans to develop a new fighter at the same time as Japan’s next fighter. The government leaned toward joint development with the United Kingdom because it believed that it was easier for the United Kingdom to achieve development led by Japan than the United States. However, the British government also emphasized that it would bring profits to companies in its own country, and realized that companies in other countries in Europe could participate in the development, and questioned the realization of Japan’s initiative.

The next fighter is required to have interoperability that enables the SDF and the U.S. forces to co-operate efficiently, and co-development with the U.S. is easy to ensure interoperability. We have proposed joint development of derivative type based on F35. There was strong concern within the government that the development plan would be seized by the United States.

In response to Japanese concerns, the U.S. government has withdrawn its derivative development plans and turned to a stance of maximizing understanding of Japan-led joint development. Then, by setting up multiple consultation frameworks between the US and Japanese governments and considering the content of cooperation, the government will proceed with joint development with the United States at the end of last year, and with the UK, set a direction to limit cooperation such as part development. I confirmed it.