Japan SDF destroyer, China fishing boat collide in East China Sea

SOURCE: Mainichi Japan

A Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyer and a Chinese fishing boat collided on the high seas off the coast of Shanghai on Monday, the Japan Coast Guard said. No one was injured in the incident that occurred at around 8:30 p.m. in the East China Sea, the Self-Defense Forces’ Joint Staff said. The MSDF said its destroyer and the Chinese vessel, which had 13 crew members aboard, are both still able to sail under their own power.

According to the Defense Ministry, the destroyer Shimakaze received damage on its port side. The vessel was on patrol after departing from Sasebo in Nagasaki Prefecture on Sunday morning.

The ministry said it will cooperate with the coast guard’s investigation while launching a probe panel within the MSDF as well.