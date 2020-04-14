Japan may export 5th generation fighter jet to cut production cost

| By

SOURCE: REUTERS

It was revealed on the 11th that the government and the Liberal Democratic Party began discussing the overseas export proposal of the next fighter, which will succeed the Air Self-Defense Force F2 fighter, in March. Several people have revealed it. Since the total development cost is expected to exceed 2 trillion yen, there is an aim to increase production and reduce costs.

However, the emerged export proposal may conflict with the pacifism of the Constitution and the “three principles of transfer of defense equipment” that regulates arms exports, and it cannot be realized.The government is advocating “Japan-led development” of the next fighter, and aims to get rid of excessive dependence on the US military and US military industry. The ASDF is expected to have a maximum of about 100 aircraft. There is a possibility that the cost per aircraft will exceed 20 billion yen, and cost reduction is an important issue.