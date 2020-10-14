Jammu & Kashmir: Pakistan’s sinister plot EXPOSED; terrorists to attack Hindu dominated areas

| By

SOURCE: TIMES NOW

According to intelligence inputs, Pakistan is planning to carry out major terror attacks in Hindu-dominated areas of Jammu and Kashmir during the festive season.

The terrorists are being given training under a senior Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) officer. several Al-Badr and Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists are being given specialised training in PoK’s Muzaffarabad to carry out the possible attacks in Hindu-dominated areas in Jammu and Kashmir.

This month, the Indian Army has thwarted two attempts made by Pakistan to smuggle weapons into Jammu and Kashmir through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The country was listed on the grey list for the second time in February last year after India presented new information about Pakistan-based terror groups.