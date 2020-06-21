Jammu now on terror radar, Jaish-e-Mohammed and ISI planning attack in the region

After a failed attempt to repeat Pulwama type of bombing in Kashmir Valley, Pakistan’s spy agency Inter-Service Intelligence has shifted its focus on the Jammu region. With the help of their proxy Jaish-e-Mohammad, they are planning a terror attack of bigger magnitude in this belt.

This sinister plot of ISI and Jaish came to light this morning during wee hours when BSF foiled their nefarious design by shooting down Pakistani drone carrying arms and ammunition in the Hira Nagar sector. This consignment of weapon recovered by BSF was meant for Jaish operative, code-named, Ali Baba. The manhunt has been launched to nab him.

The search operation is going on in different parts of Hira Nagar to get some breakthrough in this regard. This is not the first time when Jaish along with Pakistani security agencies have tried to exploit this Hira Nagar route for smuggling arms and ammunition. In the past also there are reports of the same route being used by ISI to infiltrate Jaish terrorists.

The type of weapon seized in Hira Nagar sector has further shifted the needle of suspicion towards Jaish-e-Mohammad. One M-4 US-made rifle, two magazines, 60 rounds of bullets, and seven grenades were recovered. Notably, the forces had recovered similar US-made rifle and grenades from Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists, who were killed in an encounter with security forces near toll plaza Nagrota, a few months back.

It appears that the arms smuggled by Pakistani agencies into the Indian side is aimed to boost the strength of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) cadre and help them carry out acts of violence to disrupt peace in the region. ‘’This shows that Pakistan is planning some terror attack. With the seizure of this consignment we have foiled their nefarious plot,” claimed NS Jamwal, IG BSF, Jammu Frontier.

How ISI plot was Foiled?

Alert BSF personnel foiled Pakistan’s sinister plot to destabilise peace in Jammu and Kashmir by shooting down Pakistani drone carrying arms and ammunition in Hira Nagar sector today. About 5:10 am today, patrolling party of 19 Bn of BSF noticed Pakistani spy drone flying near Border Outpost Pansar. Sub-inspector Devender Singh without wasting time fired eight rounds from his 9 mm Barretta and brought down drone carrying weapons.

The distance where the drone was shot down was approximately 250 metres on the Indian side from the International Border with Pakistan. “There is no doubt that this drone was remote-controlled by Pakistani soldiers deployed at Thakerpora Picket opposite Panesar post of BSF,” said IG BSF.

“No activity in border area can take place without the support of Pakistan security agencies. There is clear cut nexus between Pak Army, ISI, and terrorists,” added IG BSF.

This drone, weighing 17.5 kg, was fitted with Chinese batteries and had the capacity to uplift load up to 37 kg. Before it could accomplish its mission to drop arms, vigilant BSF personnel shot it down.

Why is Pakistan resorting to mission drones?

Senior BSF officer feels that Pakistan is trying to fish in troubled waters. At a time when Indian troops are eye-ball to eye-ball with Chinese soldiers in the eastern sector of Ladakh, Pakistan is trying to take advantage of the situation by infiltrating more terrorists and smuggling more arms and ammunition into Indian side to extend the arc of terror.

Failing to penetrate the rock-solid counter-infiltration grid, now Pakistani agencies are resorting to new tactics of using drones for dropping arms.This strategy came to light last year in Punjab, where ISI used drones for arms smuggling across borders. As per intelligence sources, eight sorties were made by drone to drop large consignment of arms and ammunition. However, with the seizure of weapon, Punjab Police was able to foil ISI’s nefarious design.