Jammu & Kashmir police to soon have remotely operated vehicles to detect IEDs

Currently, only the Army possess ROVs, Daksh, designed by the DRDO. Daksh is capable of locating, handling and destroying all types of hazardous objects.

According to police sources, it will be for the first time that police in any part of India will be getting ROVs.

The machine will help police minimise the risk of fatalities in militancy-hit Kashmir where militants often plant IEDs and other explosive to target the security forces.