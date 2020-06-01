Jammu and Kashmir Police busts narco-terror module, six terrorist associates linked to JeM arrested

SOURCE: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday said that it has busted a narco-terror module and arrested six terrorist associates linked to the proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). “#Budgam Police busts #Narco-terror module. Arrested 06 #terrorist associates linked to proscribed terror outfit #JeM. #Narcotic substance, #Arms & ammunition recovered from their possession. #Case registered,” tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

Earlier today, the Army said that three heavily-armed Pakistan trained terrorists have been killed along the Line of Control (LoC) in Naushera Sector in an ongoing counter-infiltration operation.

“In an ongoing counter-infiltration operation since 28 May, alert troops of Indian Army eliminated an infiltration bid along Line of Control in Naushera Sector. 3 heavily-armed Pakistan trained terrorists have been killed. Search operation in the area is in progress,” the Indian Army said.