Jammu and Kashmir: 13 terrorists killed along LoC in Mendhar-Poonch

The Indian army neutralised 13 terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Mendhar-Poonch region on Monday. While three heavily-armed terrorists were killed in Rajouri district’s Nowshera sector on Monday morning, 10 more terrorists were killed in an encounter with army troops in Mendhar along the Line of Control in the Jammu division, army officials said.

With this, the toll from the encounter has now risen to 13. An army official told India Today TV that in an ongoing counter-infiltration operation which started on May 28, alert troops of Indian Army eliminated an infiltration bid along the LoC in Mendhar sector and killed at least ten militants. The officer said searches are underway in the villages of Poonch district.

The Pakistani terrorists made the abortive attempt to sneak into the Kalal area of Nowshera from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on May 28 but were killed in the subsequent counter-infiltration operation, the officials said.

They said bodies of all the three terrorists were found by the search parties Monday morning but could not be retrieved due to close proximity of the enemy posts and the lurking threat of firing during any attempt to recover them.

However, a large number of arms and ammunition, including two AK assault rifles with 13 filled magazines, a US-make M-16A2 rifle with six filled magazines, a 9-MM Chinese pistol, an Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL) with six grenades, five hand grenades and two knives, was recovered during the operation, the officials said.

In addition, they said, a large number of food items, medicines and Rs 17,000 in Indian currency was recovered from the rucksacks which were found left abandoned by the terrorists while trying to flee back in the face of the heavy firing by the Indian Army.

Bodies of the terrorists haven’t been recovered as they were spotted near enemy posts.

The area is still under domination and operations are in progress, the officials said.