Jaishankar toughens stand against China over pending nod to special flight to evacuate Indians

| By

SOURCE: TIMES NOW

India has placed some restrictions on the export of certain medical equipment to China which are in short-supply there owing to high demand due to the COVID-19 infection. India’s decision to prohibit these exports comes after China’s delay in granting permission to allow a special flight for the evacuation of Indians in Wuhan, the epicentre of the deadly outbreak.

It is no be noted that Beijing has granted similar permissions to other countries to allow flights in the past week. India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a statement on Sunday said the restrictions were placed in accordance with the World Health Organisation’s (WHO’s) advisory for coronavirus outbreak.

The MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that India, which has a billion-plus population, like any other country has a responsibility to combat the deadly disease from spreading.

“The precautions taken by India are in accordance with the WHO’s advisory about the outbreak of Coronavirus infection, which is a global public health emergency. Some restrictions have been imposed on export of certain medical equipment in view of the fact that these items are in short supply here too,” Kumar said in a press briefing.

Chinese counterclaim

The MEA was responding to a statement made by Ji Rong, the spokesperson of the Chinese embassy in India who spoke against Indian restrictions on such exports.

She said the Chinese medical institutions, charity organisations and local authorities have been complaining against India’s prohibition of exports of some medical products much needed in the prevention of the epidemic in China.

She also claimed that the WHO has not recommended or opposed any travel and trade restrictions.

“It is hoped that the Indian side could review the epidemic situation in an objective, rational and calm manner, handle with China’s much-needed items in a cooperative and constructive way, and resume normal personal exchanges and trade between our two countries as soon as possible,” she added.

India offered “humanitarian relief” by same special flight supposed to bring Indians back from Wuhan

Kumar, as per IANS, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had written to President Xi Jinping offering assistance to avert the ongoing crisis.

He said the Indian government had also extended another “humanitarian gesture and an expression of India’s solidarity with the people of China” by offering to deliver medical relief to Wuhan by a special flight.

“We have also called upon the Chinese authorities to allow Indian citizens and those of our neighbouring countries to return by the same flight. We hope that they will give it positive consideration,” the MEA spokesperson added.