Jaishankar congratulates new Afghan counterpart, says look forward to strengthen India-Afghan relationship

| By

SOURCE: ANI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday congratulated his newly appointed Afghan counterpart, Mohammad Haneef Atmar, and said that he looks forward to working closely with him to bolster India-Afghanistan relationship. “Heartiest congratulations to my friend @MHaneefAtmar on his appointment as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan. Look forward to working closely with him to further strengthen strategic partnership between India and Afghanistan,” the minister said on Twitter.

Prior to taking over this position, Haneef served as the national security adviser to the Ashraf Ghani government and resigned from his post in August 2018.He was also a candidate in last year’s presidential election but withdrew his candidacy before starting the campaign last summer, Tolo News reported.

He also served as minister of rural development and rehabilitation, minister of education and minister of interior affairs. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs was previously run by Mohammad Haroon Chakhansuri, the deputy minister of foreign affairs for policy. Haneef’s appointment comes as Ghani reshuffled his Cabinet and appointed new ministers from all ethnic groups in Afghanistan, including men and women