Jaish operative nabbed from Jammu village on Indo-Pak border

An overground worker (OGW) of the Jaish-e-Mohammad terror outfit was arrested from a village near the border with Pakistan in RS Pura sector of Jammu district on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, police said. He has been identified as Mohammad Muzaffar Beigh (24), a resident of Vodhpora in Handwara area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district. Sub divisional police officer of RS Pura, Shabir Ahmad Khan said, “He is a hardcore overground worker of Jaish-e-Mohammed. He has confessed of being a worker of the Jaish outfit.”

Police sources said Rs 20,000 of hawala money and five SIM cards were seized from him.

“He was hiding in the house of a local since March 17, well before the lockdown began on March 25. He might have also used SIM cards to pass on vital information to his handlers in Pakistan. We are investigating all the angles,” said a police officer.

Another police official who did not wish to be named said that the Jaish operative was arrested during a late night raid on a house in Chakroi village.

“The house owner was also taken into custody for questioning. We expect more arrests on his disclosures,” he said.

Chakroi is very close to the border and that mobile frequency of Pakistani cellular companies have been detected in border areas of Jammu region in the recent past.

The overground workers usually used Pakistani SIM cards in the border areas to relay information to their handlers in Pakistan, a police officer said.

In certain cases the network frequency of Pakistani cellular companies was so strong that it was detected on Jammu-Pathankot highway and in Rajouri and Poonch towns.

The Jaish operative travelled around 370 km from Handwara to Chakroi where he reached on March 17.