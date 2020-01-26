Jaish, Hizbul top leadership in Kashmir eliminated: Army

The top leadership of Hizbul Mujahideen and Jaish-e-Mohammed, the two Pakistan-based terror outfits operating in Kashmir who were behind the Pulwama attack that had killed 40 Indian soldiers last year, have been eliminated, a senior Army commander has said. Chinar Corps Commander Lt General KJS Dhillon told mediapersons on the eve of Republic Day, security forces on Saturday killed three militants, which included the self-styled Kashmir chief and Pulwama attack leader of Jaish-e-Mohammad Qari Yasir.

Lt Gen KJS Dhillon said: “Pakistani terrorists were coming and they were trying to revive Jaish, but Jaish has now been cleaned out yet again once for all as of today.”

He said the top leadership of Hizbul was also wiped out from Kashmir valley. “As of today, most of the leadership of terrorism in Kashmir, including Pakistani terrorists, is more or less eliminated,” the Lt. General said. Lt. General Dhillon and Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said the terrorist outfit was planning a major attack on the Republic Day which has now been foiled.

“We have neutralised three militants in the Tral encounter and one of them is Qari Yasir who was a self-styled Kashmir chief of JeM. He was involved in last year’s February (IED) blast and also Lethpora (IED) blast. He was an IED expert and was involved in recruitment as well as relocation of militants coming in from Pakistan,” Kumar said.

