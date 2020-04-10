Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist arrested in Jammu and Kashmir

| By

SOURCE: ZEE NEWS

Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday (April 9) arrested a local terrorist in Baramullah area of North Kashmir. Sources told Zee Media that the arrested terrorist belongs to Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad. A police officer said that a joint team of Territorial Army and Jammu and Kashmir police arrested the terrorist from Gantmullah area of Baramulla.

The arrested terrorist has been identified as Bashir Ahmad Baig of Shirpora. Secutity forces have recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition, including one AK-47 rifle with magazines and 40 rounds, from the arrested terrorist. According to Jammu and Kashmir police, Baig had joined Jaish-e-Mohammad few weeks ago.

Meanwhile, Baramullah police has managed to bring back two boys to their homes who had left to join terror groups. Police added that a case has been registered in connection with this matter and further probe is on.