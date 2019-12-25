Jaish-e-Mohammad planning to execute terror attacks in Ayodhya, reveal intelligence agencies

| By

SOURCE: ZEE NEWS

Banned terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) is planning terror attacks in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya, according to intelligence agencies. Sources told Zee Media that a message of JeM chief Maulana Masood Azhar has been intercepted by intelligence agencies and the message sent via chatting app Telegram has revealed that Pakistan-based terror group is planning to execute attacks in Ayodhya. It is to be noted that Telegram is widely used by JeM and other terror groups for communication.

Intelligence agencies have shared the input with all the relevant security agencies and security has been beefed up in Ayodhya and other important places of the city. It is learnt that the security agencies have got in action and are now closely monitoring the JeM network in India.

It may be recalled that JeM has carried out several high-profile suicide and other attacks in India. The terror group was responsible for executing an attack on Indian parliament in 2001. On February 14, 2019, a JeM terrorist had carried out a suicide attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama in which 40 CRPF personnel were martyred.

JeM chief Azhar was designated a ‘global terrorist’ by the UN Security Council 1267 Sanction Committee on May 1, 2019.