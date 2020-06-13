Jack of all trades, master of none: PAF gets 4th AWACS, IAF none since Balakot

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) last month took delivery of one more Saab 2000 Erieye AEW&C aircraft, which is fourth Saab 2000 Erieye AEW&C aircraft which PAF has inducted Since 2019 Balakot airstrike was conducted by Indian Air Force (IAF), arch-rival PAF now has a fleet of Seven Saab 2000 Erieye AEW&C aircraft and four Shaanxi ZDK-03 Karakoram Eagle Airborne Early Warning and Control System which takes total to 11 Airborne Eye in the Sky of the rival airforce while IAF fleet still stands at 5.

IAF operates 2 DRDO developed Embraer mounted Netra AEW&C and three Phalcon AWACS mounted on IL-76 aircraft. IAF has plans to induct 2 Phalcon AWACS mounted on IL-76 aircraft and in the next 10 years has plans to induct Six Airbus A330 AWACS based on DRDO’s Netra technology on rotodome 360-degree coverage and Five C295 Netra AEW&C with its side-looking 240-degree coverage beam radar.

IAF Think Tank have recommended mix-fleet of 20 AWACS and AEW&C platforms for the Two front war and to have larger fleet availability even at peace times for Surveillance flights but the slow pace of procurement is hampering fleet expansion and there seems to be no urgency at fast-tracking of platforms for both Netra and AWACs India programs.

