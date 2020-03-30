Jack Ma Foundation sends masks, ventilators to India

| By

SOURCE: WION

Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation have sent the first tranche of medical supplies to India on Saturday. This was donated to Indian Red Cross Society and more supplies are expected in the future. Joint Secretary of Health Ministry, Lav Aggarwal said, “We got a shipment yesterday, which has masks, Personal Protective Equipment and ventilators”

India in February sent 15 tonnes of medical assistance comprising masks, gloves and other emergency medical equipment to China.The assistance included 1 lakh pieces of Surgical masks, 5 lack pairs of Surgical gloves, 75 pieces of infusion pumps, 30 pieces of external feeding pumps, 21 pieces of the defibrillator and 4000 pieces of N95 mask. The total cost of these medical supplies was worth Rs. 2.11 crores.

These supplies were delivered by an Indian Air Force C-17 special flight which landed in Wuhan, China and in return flight sent brought back many stranded Indians.

Supplies were handed over to the Hubei Charity Federation in Wuhan, China.