J&K DDC polls: Row over PoK candidates from 2 seats, counting deferred; EC mulling legal options

The J&K State election commission stopped vote counting on two seats as the candidates were from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK). A female candidate from PoK had contested in DDC polls from north Kashmir’s Kupwara while in Hajin constituency of Bandipore, a Pakistani wife of a terrorist was also in the fray.

The woman identified as Somia Sadaf was born in Muzaffarabad and came back to Kashmir with her husband in 2010.

Counting of votes in Drugmulla, Hajin stopped

J&K State Election Commissioner KK Sharma said that they are mulling all the legal options.

Reacting on this development, J&K Apni Party leader Usman Majid said that by stopping vote counting of PoK returned candidates midway the Indian government has proved that PoK is no longer the integral part of India and bringing back of PoK are merely hollow slogans.

“The State Election Commissioner has directed to defer counting of votes in Drugmulla till further orders in this regard. Ballot boxes and related election material shall be stored in a strong room,” the letter signed by Secretary, State Election Commission and accessed by the Indian Express read.

As per the letter, someone had complained to the EC that Sadaf had furnished wrong information.

Brining back of PoK hollow slogans: Usman Majid

Talking to the media, Sadaf claimed that no one raised the issue of her PoK origin when she filed her nomination. She further said that the counting was not allowed as she was going to win the seat.

Counting for the elections recently concluded with the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), led by Farooq Abdullah bagging 112 seats to the 288 District Development Councils (DDCs) while the BJP emerged as the single-largest party winning 75 seats.