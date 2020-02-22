Ivanka Trump also on Donald ’s India visit team

| By

SOURCE: HT

Ivanka Trump, the US president’s daughter and adviser, will be joining the presidential delegation that begins a two-day India visit on February 24, according to people familiar with the planning of the trip. With the first lady, Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump will be third member of President Donald Trump’s family on the trip. Jared Kushner, her husband and senior adviser to the president, was already penciled in, and confirmed.

At least three cabinet members, Secretaries Steve Mnuchin, Wilbur Ross and Dan Brouillette, will be accompanying the president. There was no word yet if Robert Lighthizer, the US trade representative and and trade negotiator, will be a part of the delegation. This will be Ivanka Trump’s second visit to India after her father’s election — the first was in November 2017, as head of the US delegation to the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in Hyderabad. She had shared the stare with Prime Minister Narendra Modi then, and been generally treated like royalty.

Both Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have taken interest in furthering ties with India and their presence on the presidential delegation has been taken as a sign of the Trump administration’s deep interest and commitment to furthering ties with India.

They are president’s closest advisers and have spearheaded the administration key initiatives — Kushner, for instance, prepared the West Asia peace plan that was unveiled recently by Trump.

Both Ivanka Trump and Kushner have shown interest in the bilateral relationship. Apart from the 2017 trip, Ivanka Trump also attended Trump and Modi’s meeting on the at the Osaka G-20 summit last year and recorded a video release on it.

And Kushner made his debut on India issues as the key speaker at an event hosted by the US-Indian Strategic Partnership Forum last year. “When we look at India we see a country with such amazing potential and we see the relationship between America and India as one with boundless potential,” Kushner had said then and had added, referring possibly to ongoing trade talks, “We still have some issues we have to work through.”.