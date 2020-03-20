IUCAV-UHF20: Work beings on ” Dry Kaveri ” derivate engine by DRDO

| By

SOURCE: IDRW NEWS NETWORK

IUCAV-UHF20 will be “Dry Kaveri” Core derivated engine development which GTRE has taken up for the development to power India’s first autonomous stealthy unmanned combat air vehicle (UCAV) called as “Ghatak ”

DRDO has been provided Rs. 1068.69 Crs for the IUCAV-UHF20 program. While the original Kaveri project was meant to power the light combat aircraft but it got shelved as the engine could not deliver sufficient thrust for the fighter aircraft. In its revived avatar, the engine will be modified and its afterburners will be removed to power the first Indian UCAV.

IUCAV-UHF20 Engine will have a Dry thrust of 52kN to power a 15 tonne Ghatak UCAV.

NOTE : Article cannot be reproduced without written permission of idrw.org in any form even for YouTube Videos to avoid Copy right strikes