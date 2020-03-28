‘It’s our duty to help govt, civil administration’: Army Chief tells force to stay safe against Coronavirus

SOURCE: SNS

Amid coronavirus pandemic spreading across the nation, the Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Friday, assured all the personnel and officers posted at the border that the force is taking special care of their families and they will achieve victory in ‘Operation Namaste’ . He urged his men to remain safe from COVID-19.

General Naravane asked his men to first remain safe from coronavirus so that they can help the government in the fight against the pandemic.

“I want to assure all the soldiers posted on the border that we will take special care of their families. We will also achieve victory in this operation — ‘Operation Namaste’, General Naravane said.

He assured the armymen that their families are safe. “At the same time, I want to tell all brave heroes, war widows and veterans that everyone should take care of themselves and be safe,” said General Naravane adding that in case of any need, they should immediately contact the nearest Army Cantt without hesitation.

“For this, we have established the command wise helpline. One can ask for help during any problem,” he said.

“In the end, I would request everyone to take care of themselves. Your safety is my first responsibility,” he said.

The Army chief while addressing his force said, “As you all know, not only India, but the entire world is going through a serious problem of coronavirus.”

He reminded the defence force that , “In this fight, it is our duty to help the government and civil administration.”

He emphasised that that taking care of the force is his utmost priority. “We all have to stay away from this disease. Only when we are safe, then we will be able to perform our duty,” he said.

Talking about officers and personnel stationed at the Line of Control and Line of Actual Control, he said that they are forced to stay together at the border and other areas due to operational and tactical reasons.

General Naravane told the soldiers that he is aware that due to the ban imposed on leave, soldiers are facing many difficulties. “I remember that during Operation Parakram (2001 – 2002), officers and jawans did not go for holiday for months,” he said.

The Coronavirus pandemic on March 18, hit the Indian Army as well, with a 34-year-old soldier testing positive for COVID-19 in Leh, Ladakh.

The soldier belongs to the infantry regiment known as the Ladakh Scouts, also known as the “Snow Warriors”.

He is a resident of Chuhot village in Leh and the virus was passed on to him by his father, who had already contracted the infection. His father had returned from a pilgrimage in Iran by an Air India flight on February 20 and is in quarantine at the Ladakh Heart Foundation since February 29.

In yet another case of the Army, an officer has been kept in isolation at a military institute in Pune as he was showing symptoms of the virus but he has not been tested for coronavirus, yet.