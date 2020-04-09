It”s musical chairs for top Army medical post

In the past 34 months, the post of Director General Medical Services (Army) — the senior most doctor responsible for the health and well being the 13 lakh Indian Army — has shifted between officers like a game of ‘musical chairs’. The other two services — the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy — also have similar posts for their services. The three also have a boss, DG, Armed Forces Medical Service (DGAFMS).

Since July 2017, there have been eight Lieutenant General rank doctors, who have been appointed at the post of DGMS Army. The latest one Lt Gen AK Hooda who took over on April 2, became the third incumbent in past 10 months, since June 1, 2019. His predecessor Lt Gen RS Grewal started his tenure on November 1, 2019 and handed over the charge five months later. Lt Gen A Banerji started his tenure on June 1, 2019 and got promoted as DGAFMS in October. During 2017-2018, for period of nine months the post even had an ‘Officiating’ DGMS Army.

Sources said a proposal to have fixed tenure for a minimum of one year as DG is awaiting clearance from the Principal Personnel Officers Committee (PPOC), a body of the three armed forces.

A senior functionary said the problem is due to a policy which says an officer can be in the rank of Lt General (or equivalent in the IAF and the Navy) for only two years of his career or till attaining the retirement age of 61.

A doctor in the rank of Lt General works on other posts before becoming the DG. By the time the turn comes, only for a few months of his two-year tenure remain. A way out of this situation is to retire doctors at 61 years of age instead of sending them home after being Lt Gen for two years.

Meanwhile, the Armed Forces Tribunal directed that the seniority principle be followed to appoint the DGMS. The concept of having a fixed tenure was not considered and the Army then got down to following the AFT directions while the policy-framing to amend the anomaly is pending with the PPOC.