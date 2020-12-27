ITBP starts online liquor distribution system for Central Armed Police Forces

SOURCE: ZEE NEWS

Going digital for the first time in liquor issue management within the force, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has started the Centralized Liquor Management System (CLMS); which is also the first of its kind amongst the Central Armed Police Forces.

There was a long-standing demand of the ITBP jawans that liquor of good quality should be made available to them in the vicinity of their native places. Until a few months ago, the jawans had the option to purchase the authorized liquor only from the canteens of the formations/units where he is posted and there was no system which could enable them to take the liquor from the canteens of other units of the force even if that is based nearby his native/ home town.

Due to this difficulty, jawans deployed in the remote and far-flung areas had to face many difficulties in brining or carrying the liquor due to different excise rules and duties of different states. Also, the liquor was sold in a manual manner and limited available brands.

Keeping in view making the issue of liquor easy and on the initiative and directions of SS Deswal, DG, ITBP, a Centralized Liquor Management System (CLMS) has been prepared for the retired and serving personnel of the ITBP by the Force Head Quarters. The system started functioning smoothly from July 31, 2020. Under the system, the serving jawans can visit to the main page of the ITBP website by using the CLMS tab on the portal and can generate their account through an online pin, thereafter choosing the option of a liquor canteen of any formation/ unit of the Force which is located nearby his home town.

Further, the jawans can get easy access to his selected liquor canteen to get his authorized liquor quota on payment after due login. Under this system, the issue of liquor is supported by automated SMS facility on the personal registered mobile numbers of the jawans.

After the introduction of the CLMS system software, jawans are now able to select multiple good quality liquor brands as per their choices and under prescribed quota. The online availability of liquor’s brand, price, information, authorized quota and online purchase history can also be easily viewed/ accessed through the system.

CLMS is a fully transparent and centralized digital system. This system also enables jawans to easily view the online approved selling price of any variety of liquor or brands, and their personalized prior purchase history.

With this software, availability of quality liquor has now been ensured to the ITBP Jawans. Liquor is being made available to the Force personnel under CLMS on the basis of authorized monthly quota and approx 85 brands of different kinds of liquor are presently available on the CLMS. Based on requirement, number of available brands may increase in future.

The retired and serving personnel of the Force are now being benefited with this exclusive CLMS launched by ITBP. The force has been receiving positive feed backs of the facility from the users of the CLMS from its field units deployed across the country.