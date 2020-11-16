ITBP Honours Ladakh Boy, 5, After His Salute Video Wins Internet

SOURCE: NDTV

A month after a 5-year-old boy’s video of “kadak” salute to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) soldiers in Ladakh broke the internet with its enthusiasm and cuteness, the para military force honoured him today.

Nawang Namgyal, 5, is a lower kindergarten student in one of the border villages in Ladakh’s Chushul area. He became an internet sensation in October after the ITBP shared a video of him saluting jawans to command.

They have now honoured him with a custom made ITBP uniform, and filmed him doing drill at the camp. This video, shared with the title “Happy and inspiring again!”, is also winning hearts on the internet.

The original video, taken by an ITBP officer, shows the boy saluting the soldiers who correct his posture and stance. “Do like this,” an officer, not seen in the video, is heard saying. To this, Nawang Namgyal responds enthusiastically to earn a reassuring “Yeah!” from the officer.

The ITBP had shared this clip and marked it high on “josh”.