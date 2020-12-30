ITBP gets land for force headquarters, DG praises jawans for bravery, work during pandemic

| By

SOURCE: ANI

Union government has allotted land to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in Delhi’s posh Mathura Road area for the force’s new headquarters, said SS Deswal Director General (DG), ITBP here on Monday. Deswal also wrote a message to all ITBP jawans involved in border security, especially deployed in Ladakh, and those who lent their hand in the fight against COVID-19.

“The ITBP has made remarkable contributions in the security and service of the countrymen and the nation in the past year. The whole country saw how the ‘Himveers’ on the borders safeguarded the frontiers with bravery and with the motto of ‘Shaurya, Dridhata, Karmanishtha’, they excelled in all spheres of security duty,” the DG said.

He said the country is proud of the fact that without caring for themselves, the ITBP personnel played a unique and important role in COVID-19 management and helped the nation in the pandemic mitigation and control at every stage.

“Amidst many challenges, we not only took up our duties with conviction and highest order of professionalism, but we have also thrived in that process. Till now, we have been able to control the spread of the pandemic in the force due to strict protocols followed by ITBP’s formations and field units against the COVID-19,” he stated further.

He reminded that ITBP has built and managed the country’s first 1,000-bedded quarantine centre in Chawla in January and successfully quarantined the citizens of the country and other foreign nationals.

“We also fabricated and distributed face masks and PPE kits in March and April when it was most needed. In a nationwide lock-down, from March to May, ITBP personnel continuously provided relief material to the people in need in the inaccessible remote areas and maintained the supply route and also helped the civil administration in the same,” Deswal wrote to the jawans of his force.

He further wrote that since July, ITBP has successfully operated the world’s largest 10,000-bed COVID Care Center at Sardar Patel COVID Care Center and Hospital at Radha Swami Beas, Chhatarpur, New Delhi.

“Sardar Patel COVID Care Center and Hospital is providing free treatment to thousands of people and the hospital is still continuing to function. We are grateful and proud to our doctors and para-medical staff who served the countrymen even under challenging circumstances with high morale and devotion to duty,” he stated further.

Hoping that the construction of the ITBP headquarters building will start soon, Deswal said, “I am happy to share that the government has allotted land to the ITBP for its Force Headquarters building at Mathura Road, New Delhi. This is for the first time in the nearly 59-year history of the force that we have got a dedicated piece of land which is made available for the force headquarters building in New Delhi. I hope that the construction of the headquarters building of the force will be starting soon and once it is completed, all our branches will be able to function from there.”

The DG added that from 2020 two command headquarters of the force have started functioning from Chandigarh and Guwahati respectively.

“Along with protecting the borders of the country, ITBP is also playing a vital role in other assigned security roles. ITBP has also played a leading role in the Fit India Mission this year and has conducted successful public awareness campaigns like Mission 200 km and Mission 100 kilometres,” he stated.

Deswal added that he is happy as ITBP is the fittest among security forces of the nation and the force has to ensure this in the future too. ‘

“In this New Year, we have to take a pledge to keep ourselves and our family members healthy. We as Himveers of ITBP have to work hard to fulfill our dreams and to give our best in the line of duty and service to the nation,” he added