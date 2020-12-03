IT Ministry directs Wikipedia to take down ‘wrong’ map of Jammu and Kashmir

SOURCE: TIMES NOW

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on Wednesday directed Wikipedia to take down the wrong map of Jammu and Kashmir. The order was issued by the government under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

The order argues that the link provided on Wikipedia shows the wrong map. The mistake first came to light when a Twitter user pointed it out. Reportedly, the Ministry took cognizance of the said tweet and issued the order on November 27.

Section 69A of the IT Act, 2000 is defined as the power to issue directions for blocking for public access of any information through any computer resource.

Twitter apologises for showing Leh, Jammu and Kashmir as parts of China

This is not the first time that a web platform posted wrong locations for the users. In October this year, micro-blogging site Twitter showed Leh, Jammu and Kashmir as parts of China during a live broadcast.

Twitter later tendered a verbal apology before India’s joint parliamentary committee. A spokesperson of the platform said that the organisation is committed to working in coordination with the government.