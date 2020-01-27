Isro’s humanoid means more for robotics development than for space exploration

Robonaut 2 was the first humanoid sent to space by Nasa in 2011. That India will be able to send one of its own within nine years, and 12 years of sending its first module in space, is no less a feat. But, while VyomMitra’s—Isro’s humanoid—will be sent on Gaganyaan, and will help astronauts with tasks, the real achievement is India’s leap in robotics.

India lags far behind China and others in robotics development; with Isro creating a robot, and given its track record of partnering the private sector for sharing of intellectual property generated, this may mean a a big boost for the field in the country. If successful, Isro’s VyomMitra experiment could spur large-scale adoption of robots, perhaps even for personal services—humanoids as receptionists can be one example.

