Isro’s high-speed satellite Internet cover for Galwan Valley

| By

SOURCE: ET

As India-China border situation at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) remains tense, the Bharat Broadband Nigam (BBNL) and Telecommunications Consultants India (TCIL) have prepared a blueprint to rollout high-speed satellite Internet connectivity in strategically important border terrains.

As per the high-speed internet rollout plan, about 5,000 remote gram panchayats in over 15 states and union territories have been identified. These remote regions will be given access to high-speed internet connectivity.

The internet connectivity project under the Centre’s Digital India initiative will connect 5,000-panchayats through a satellite link as part of the BharatNet Programme. Under this programme, broadband connectivity is likely to be provided to about 2.5 lakh gram panchayats throughout the country.

Some of the critical areas covered under the project also include all strategic border areas of Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh, where the standoff with Chinese troops has been going on since May along with other border NE states.

Hughes India, a majority-owned subsidiary of US-based Hughes Network Systems, will provide internet service to each panchayat using capacity from Isro’s Gsat-19 and Gsat-11 satellites with the Hughes JUPITER system, the de facto standard for satellite broadband implementations, a government statement said.

“BharatNet is the backbone of Digital India, being created to achieve the objectives of the PM’s Digital India Mission. The BharatNet network is being created to provide affordable high-speed broadband access to rural citizens and institutions of all the gram panchayats. We are happy to be partnering with TCIL and Hughes to leverage satellite broadband to connect gram panchayats that are remote or in difficult terrain,” BBNL CMD Sarvesh Singh said.