ISRO’s Aditya, Gaganyaan and Chandrayaan-3 launch might be delayed

Three astronauts docked at the International Space Centre (ISS) on Thursday after taking off on a six-hour flight from Russia’s Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. The flight went as per schedule, though because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there were tweaks in the protocol, with the traditional pre-flight family meeting and press conference being modified to just an email presser.

However, the pandemic might cast a doubt on the dates of India’s ambitious human space flight programme—Gaganyaan. The first of three flights in the mission is slated for this December. The first two flights are unmanned, only the last, scheduled for 2022, will be a human flight.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has been in lockdown since March 25, like the rest of India. “We, too, are working from home,” ISRO Chairman K. Sivan told THE WEEK. “We cannot take any decision at this stage. We will have to wait for the lockdown to be lifted,” he said.

Sivan added that all research and development and manufacturing were at a standstill, and only the work that is possible to be done from home, and through video conferencing, was being carried out.

Even the astronaut training of the four test pilots of the Indian Air Force has stopped in Russia because of pandemic restrictions.