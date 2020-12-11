Isro to launch communication satellite on December 17, maiden SSLV launch to follow

SOURCE: HT

Simply over a month after the primary launch mission of the yr, the Indian Area Analysis Organisation (Isro) is gearing as much as launch a communication satellite tv for pc aboard India’s workhorse Polar Satellite tv for pc Launch Automobile (PSLV) on December 17. The launch will happen at about 3.41pm.

The mission, which was to happen on December 14, was postponed by a couple of days owing to adversarial climate situations.

This would be the forty second communications satellite tv for pc to be launched by the area company and can present protection over all the nation for catastrophe administration and satellite tv for pc web connection.

The satellite tv for pc, named CMS-01, would be the first in a brand new collection of communication satellites by India after the INSAT and the GSAT collection. The earlier satellite tv for pc launched by Isro additionally had an altered nomenclature; it was referred to as EOS (Earth Remark Satellite tv for pc) 01. Earlier earth statement satellites had been thematically named by the area company relying on their activity or the sort of instrumentation carried. EOS-01 had beforehand been named RISAT-2BR2, quick for Radar Imaging Satellite tv for pc (RISAT).

The brand new satellite tv for pc will exchange the present GSAT-12 in orbit, which was launched in 2011.

The subsequent a lot anticipated mission of the area company is the maiden flight of the newly developed Small Satellite tv for pc Launch Automobile (SSLV), with the capability to launch a lightweight 500kg satellite tv for pc within the decrease Earth orbit.

The brand new rocket will price about Rs30 crore, in comparison with the Rs120 crore it prices to fabricate the at present used PSLV. It will also be assembled by a workforce of six inside seven days, compared to a workforce of 600 folks and some months it takes to assemble a PSLV.

The SSLV has been developed by Isro primarily for business launches.

Earlier than the pandemic, India was solely in a position to full one satellite tv for pc mission—GSAT-30—this yr, launched by the worldwide launcher Arianespace from Kourou, French Guiana, in January.

The area company had almost 20 satellite tv for pc and launch missions deliberate for the yr, together with the big-ticket Aditya L1, India’s first mission to the solar. The purely scientific mission would have seen Isro sending a satellite tv for pc 1.5 million km away from the Earth to the L1 level. The L1, or Lagrangian level, between the Earth and the Solar, is the place the gravitational pull of each the our bodies on the satellite tv for pc is the same as the centripetal power wanted to maintain the satellite tv for pc in orbit.

The primary unmanned flight underneath the Gaganyaan mission was additionally scheduled for December 2020.

A 3rd Chandrayaan mission with only a lander and rover was to happen both in late 2020 or early 2021. All of the missions had been delayed because of the pandemic.