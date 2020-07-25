ISRO satellite will get accurate information about the train through this satellite

Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav has said that Indian Railways has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Indian Space Research Institute (ISRO). Under which the trains can be monitored by satellite. Let us tell you that there are 350 section controls of railways in the whole country, in which the officials are taking decisions related to running the rail in a better precise manner.

ISRO’s Gagan is helping them in this work. The Gagan is actually a GPS aided GEO augmented system. Initially it was developed for the air sector, but now it shares information about the speed and location of the train every 30 seconds. The new system is helping the railways to modernize their control room, railway network to operate trains in their network. In this, the RTIS device (device) has been linked to the Gagan Jio positioning system developed by ISRO. This device itself is giving information regarding the movement and position of trains.

Based on the application of information and logic, the device is delivering information between arrival, departure, scheduled distance, undetermined stoppage and section associated with the movement of trains. It is bringing ISRO’s S-band mobile satellite service to the central location server through CRIS data center.