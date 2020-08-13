ISRO Planning 2 New Heavy Lift Launch Vehicle and Super Heavy Lift Launch Vehicle for 2050

| By

SOURCE: RAUNAK KUNDE / NEWS BEAT / IDRW.ORG

As part of its 30-year forward Rocket developmental plans till 2050, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) as planned to two develop Two new New Heavy Lift Launch Vehicle which is will be superior to its current Heavy lifter GSLV MKIII Rocket in next 15-20 years. As per plans Heavy Lift Launch Vehicle (HLV)-1 will have a minimum payload carrying capacity of 10 tonnes to the low Earth orbit (LEO) and minimum 5-tonne payload carrying capacity to the geostationary transfer orbit (GTO).



GSLV MKIII already has a minimum payload carrying capacity of 10 tonnes to LEO and minimum 4-tonne payload carrying capacity to the GTO but HLV-1 will have a recoverable Booster stage which will make the cost of access to space as much as a factor of a hundred.

Heavy Lift Launch Vehicle (HLV)-2 is one which can be called as a true successor to the GSLV MKIII, where it will have a minimum payload carrying capacity of 20 tonnes to LEO and minimum 8-tonne payload carrying capacity to the GTO which will also have a recoverable Booster stage.

Super Heavy Lift Launch Vehicle which has been planned in later part of its 30-year ambitious space rocket developmental circle will have a minimum payload carrying capacity of 130 tonnes to LEO and minimum 60+/-tonne payload carrying capacity to the GTO which will also have a recoverable Booster stage

NOTE : Article cannot be reproduced on any websites without written permission of idrw.org in any form even for YouTube Videos to avoid Copyright strikes