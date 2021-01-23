Isro likely to launch rocket dedicated to private satellites on February 28

| By

SOURCE: TNN

Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) is set to launch a rocket that will solely carry private satellites, including three satellites made by Indian startups, from Sriharikota on February 28. The PSLV-C51, whose primary payload will be Brazil-developed Amazonia-1 satellite, will be launched from the first launchpad, sources said.



Isro chairman K Sivan has called the upcoming PSLV launch, dedicated to private satellites, “as part of space reforms”, which are aimed at increasing participation of private companies in the space sector.

Amazonia-1, which Brazil took eight years to develop for monitoring the ecosystem of the Amazon forest, has already landed at the Sriharikota launch centre via Chennai from the south American country. Four members of Brazil’s National Institute for Space Research team, which developed Amazonia-1, also travelled with the satellite to oversee its successful launch.

The other three privately built desi satellites are ‘ANAND’ from startup Pixel India, ‘SATISH SAT’ from Space Kids India and ‘UNIT-SAT’ by a consortium of universities.



On the three satellites built by Indian startups, Sivan had said, “PSLV-C51 (mission) is going to initiate a new era of space reforms in India and I am sure that these private people will take this activity further and provide services for the entire country.” The move to allow private players in space exploration follows the Modi Cabinet’s decision in June 2020, allowing participation of the private sector in the entire range of space activities, including interplanetary missions.