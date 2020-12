ISRO gears up to launch satellites built by private players onboard PSLV-C51

| By

SOURCE: PTI

ISRO would launch an earth observation satellite ‘ANAND’ that is fully built by a start-up as part of enabling private players in space exploration, Chairman K Sivan said on Thursday.

Lauding the Centre for launching reforms unlocking India’s potential in the space sector, Sivan said “The next mission PSLV-C51 (polar satellite launch vehicle).